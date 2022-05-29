Dan Morian

Dan, age 67, went to live in the house of the Lord on May 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully at his home in Peoria, AZ after struggling with cancer for several years. He was born in St. Louis, MO on July 25, 1954. Dan moved to Tucson in 1975, where he graduated from the University of Arizona. Dan also earned his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He met the love of his life, Maryann (Doody) Morian, in Tucson and was blessed to share 33 years of sacramental marriage with her. The family later settled in the Valley of the Sun. Dan's passion in life was service to God and others. He served our country as a paratrooper in the US Army and had a long career helping his clients as a Financial Services Representative. He and Maryann volunteered in many roles at their church and parish school. After retiring they spent six years doing volunteer work and sharing hope with poor children in Costa Rica.