Dan Offret

OFFRET, Dan
left this world on October 10, 2020. He is in heaven with his parents, LeGore and Frances and his brothers, Denis and Mikel. Dan is survived by his sister, Ann Valenzuela and cousins in Tucson and back East. Dan was an athlete, who especially loved softball. He was a long-time Wildcat fan. Dan was retired from Pima Community College, where he served in several capacities. Dan's passions included a long-time interest in water conservation in Arizona. He served on the Metro Water Board of Directors. Dan was loved by all and his positive personality and charisma brightened the day for everyone. Dan was buried in a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of his life is planned for 2021 when public health conditions allow a gathering. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.