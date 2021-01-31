Dan Overbeck

OVERBECK, Dan
79, of Tucson died of cancer December 12, 2020. Born February 2, 1941, in San Antonio, TX. Dan served in the National Guard then earned a BA and PhD from the U. of Texas. Wanting a better life than the 1960s offered a gay man, he married and had a daughter. In the late 70s, he came out, divorced, and opened his psychology practice in Tucson. With the love of his life, Mark Flamini, he hiked, dined, and traveled through the Southwest and Hawaii. They had a home in the El Presidio neighborhood and for years ran the much-photographed Casita del Sol guesthouse. Mark and Dan shared a life together for 24 years and were married legally in California in 2013 by his daughter, Jenny on a hill overlooking the Pacific, surrounded by family and friends. Dan's loss is one of many this year, but it is the one that matters most to we who love him. He is survived by his husband, Mark Flamini, and his extended family; and his daughter, Jennifer Overbeck and son-in-law, Noah Markewich, of Melbourne, Australia.