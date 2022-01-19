 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dancey Birt

  Updated

BIRT, Dancey Sheldon

94, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022.

Dan was a Navy veteran serving during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June

and daughter-in-law, Jennifer.

He is survived by four children, James (Teresa), Thomas, Bruce (Candace) and Barbara (David);

five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery, 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Arizona Parkinson's research.

Always missed…never forgotten.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

