Dani Duniho

Dani's various employments included the Heart of Florida Girl Scout Council, the National Security Agency, and seven years as the Executive Director of the Maryland Downtown Development Association. During her nearly 40 years living in Laurel, MD, she was active in national and local politics, and was a successful candidate for office herself, serving three terms as Councilmember and President of the Laurel City Council. She was then the first, and still only, woman elected Mayor of Laurel. Among other landmarks in that role, she initiated a non-profit social services program, the Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, now years later and to her eternal gratitude serving more than 2,000 individuals and families every year. Dani left public life to assist in the success of Solutions Incorporated, a computer design, software, and training consulting company created by her computer scientist husband Mickey.

In 2002, Dani and Mickey moved to Tucson, AZ, acting on a long-held longing for the beauty and sunshine of the desert, and soon involving themselves in their new city's music, arts, and political environment. Adding new friends to the roster of those beloved of long standing was a pleasure to Dani, whose heart and often Mickey's and their home were open to many. The seriousness of her thinking was often leavened by humor and a resigned appreciation of life's absurdities. She cared for others as she was able, hoping for a world of peace, care for the earth, and love, and hoped to be remembered by those she loved so much.Dani's Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson.