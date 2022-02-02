Daniel Dewey

Daniel Patrick Dewey, age 90 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2022. Born in Plainview, SD on June 1, 1931, his family moved to Illinois in 1936. Married to E. Lavon (Shere) Dewey on June 3, 1950, together they had three daughters, Cheryl Adams (Gary) of Hampton, VA, Sharon Feary (Roy) of Mustang, OK, and Jeanne Hank (Jonathan) of Mesa, AZ. After the passing of his first wife, he was blessed to find a second love, Lois Chedsey of Tucson, AZ and shared 28 wonderful years. He is preceded in death by his wife, E. Lavon Dewey of Tucson, AZ; his parents, Donald and Mabel (Boltz) Dewey of Mt Carroll, IL; brothers, Patrick Dewey of Plainview, SD and John C. Dewey of Sheridan, WY; a grandson, Eric Feary of Mustang, OK and his stepdaughter, Joni Duran of Flagstaff, AZ. He is survived by his three daughters, three siblings, two stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He worked as a diesel engine mechanic until he retired. A devoted family man, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He was an AZ Ranger and established the So. AZ Field Support Team. Services to be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.