Daniel Gregory

Daniel, 55, died July 1, 2022, at Banner University Medical Center after a traffic accident. Danny was an outstanding children's advocate through his work with Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center and Casa de los Ninos. He was a volunteer for Tucson's Victim Witness program and member of the Arizona Governor's Commission on Service & Volunteerism for many years. He was also a member of the Pima Community College Social Services Program Advisory Committee and served on many local not-for-profit agency boards, emergency response teams and committees. Danny graduated in 1985 from Santa Rita High School, Tucson. His talents included singing and touring with the Tucson Boys' Chorus. His annual Mother's Day brunches, s'mores fire pit parties and expertly crafted gifts were testaments to his fun side. He accomplished all this while on dialysis four hours a day, three days a week. Born Feb. 9, 1967 in Tucson, he is survived by his mother, Mary Gregory, Tucson; brother, Robert (Laura) Gregory, Vail; sister, Lisa (Bogdan) Pruna and nieces, Brittney and Haley Pruna, all of Harrisburg, NC; stepsisters, Kerrie Agosta, Washington State; Amy Volk, Virginia Beach, VA and stepbrother, Mike Gorena, Washington; uncle, John Gagnon, Phoenix; cousins, Sean Gregory and Tara Gregory, California; Danyell Zavodsky, Washington; Lynda (Ray) Straw, Bloomington, IL; Viki, Kari and Joey Sharp, Tucson; Kristi (Ian), Kiera and Morgan Thompson, Lakewood, CO and his dog, Kodi. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Fred Gregory; stepmother, Trudy Gregory; uncle, Danny Gregory; maternal Grandparents, Howard and Kathryn Gagnon and paternal grandparents, Albert and Olive Gregory. Cremation rites have been accorded by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home, Tucson. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center, 2329 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713; Casa de los Ninos, 1120 N. 5th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705 or another charity of choice in memory of Danny.