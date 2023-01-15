Daniel Hicks

Daniel passed away very peacefully on December 8, 2022 at 5:35 in the evening at home with his loving family and friends by his side. With Dan's love of sunsets, the Lord saw fit to grace us with an amazing one that evening and we said goodbye with the song "Jesus is just alright with me" by the Doobie Brothers, one of Dan's favorites. Dan was born in Tucson, AZ on July 17, 1951 to Victor and Cleo Hicks. He leaves behind his much loved wife of 48 years, Susan; sons, Daniel McLain and Darren Andrew; daughters-in-law, Jamie and Katie (who were loved like daughters); grandchildren, Jaylee (19), McKenna (16), Ashlynn (12), Quinn (13), Owen (10), and Reagan (6). They each brought such joy to his life. As was common for Dan, he gave them all nicknames of which were appropriate to each! He also leaves behind nieces, Jacquelyn Hoey Sell and Kimberly Hoey from his sister, Jana who predeceased Dan, and his "Carson" family whom he loved deeply. Growing up Dan went to Davidson elementary, Doolen Jr High, and graduated from Catalina High School in 1970. He started his 40-year career with Southern Pacific Railroad on November 21, 1971 as a brakeman and later was promoted to conductor. Dan was involved with many railroad programs during his career which included Operation Life Saver, Operation Redblock, Peer Support, United Way, and Red Cross. After he retired in 2011, Dan joined NARVRE (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees) an organization formed to protect railroad retirement funds. He became President of Unit 63 here in Tucson and remained so until health concerns forced him to resign last November. With the Operation Lifesaver program, Dan would hand out Cross Buck pins to kids all over the US from Massachusetts, Georgia, Washington D.C., Alaska, and all points in between. He saved many a parent from screaming kids by offering the pins which would quiet them immediately, much to the parent's delight! Dan also loved working at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum helping with displays and talking to visitors from all over the world. He sat on the board of the museum to offer suggestions of how to improve it. Dan loved his church and showed it by becoming part of the "property brothers" who kept the campus and memorial garden always looking well groomed. He worked 3 to 4 days a week and got to know all the kids in the daycare and preschool. Dan was given a small bible when he was six which he carried in his grip and would read it while away. His compassion and love for his fellow human being was a gift that he shared with so many. During his health journey these last 17 months, Dan made many friends at Arizona Oncology, St Joseph Hospital, and The Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Many cards of encouragement were received from people who loved and admired his quick wit and funny personality. As for his family, his sons Mac and Darren (of whom Dan was so proud of the men they became) will forever miss their dad who taught them the book of life ("and don't skip chapters"). His "daughters" who will miss his love and wit. His grandchildren who will forever miss their "Papa" and his life lessons, and Dan's loving wife Susan who will keep him alive in her memories of love and laughter forever. May your memories of Dan bring a smile to your face and peace in your heart until we all meet again. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, Dan asked that any donations go to the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 400 E. Toole Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701. Rest easy my love.