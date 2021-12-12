Daniel Hull

Age 64, passed away at his home in San Diego, November 30, 2021. He was born February 23, 1957 to Dr. Herbert Hull and Mary Hull of Tucson, AZ. Daniel attended NAU in Flagstaff, AZ before graduating from University of Arizona in Tucson in 1978, and obtained his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in 1985. After completing a family residency in East Lansing, MI, Dan and his pharmacist wife Jan set out for Southern, CA. They raised two wonderful children, Jennifer and Dr. Jason Hull. Dan retired from Student Health Services at San Diego State University in 2020, after getting a diagnosis of lung cancer. He used his scientific background (and help from his children, friends, and medical providers) to fight the disease. Services are being planned for early January in Del Mar, CA. Friends wishing to make contributions are encouraged to consider LUNGevity.org, EGFRcancer.org; lung.org; or a charity of one's choice.