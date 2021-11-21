 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Mcphedran

Daniel Mcphedran

  • Updated

MCPHEDRAN, Daniel John "Dan"

passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Velma McPhedran and brothers, Ronald and Richard. Dan was born in LaSalle, Illinois on August 23, 1933 and settled in Tucson after serving honorably in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 31 years; sons, John and William (Bill) and many grandchildren. Dan was an avid Late Model stock car racer, owner of a landscape and tree service business and owner of the popular Ajo Cafe. Dan was most passionate about his volunteer time with the Pima County Sheriff's Posse search and rescue organization (later known as Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue). Dan will be missed by many. Committal Service will be at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 15950 North Luckett Road, Marana, AZ on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Neighborhood residents turn out and cheer on riders in the 38th El Tour de Tucson.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News