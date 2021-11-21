Daniel Mcphedran

passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Velma McPhedran and brothers, Ronald and Richard. Dan was born in LaSalle, Illinois on August 23, 1933 and settled in Tucson after serving honorably in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 31 years; sons, John and William (Bill) and many grandchildren. Dan was an avid Late Model stock car racer, owner of a landscape and tree service business and owner of the popular Ajo Cafe. Dan was most passionate about his volunteer time with the Pima County Sheriff's Posse search and rescue organization (later known as Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue). Dan will be missed by many. Committal Service will be at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 15950 North Luckett Road, Marana, AZ on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.