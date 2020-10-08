 Skip to main content
Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller

  • Updated

MILLER, Daniel Morgan

11/ 8/1942 - 9/24/2020

Early in the morning on September 24, 2020 Daniel Miller passed away at 77. It was not entirely a surprise, but it was sudden.

May he be remembered for showing up to his daughter's tennis matches topless with a ukulele, for dancing flamenco while air boxing on his trampoline, for singing with the mariachis at every wedding he went to and for being the most dangerous dad at the pool.

We love you and are so glad to have been at your side.

We miss you already.

Donations can be made to FIRRP - Border Action Team.

