Daniel Mota

Daniel Ramon Mota, 74, of Tucson passed away on Dec 15, 2022, surrounded by family at home. Daniel was born on Aug 16, 1948 to Julio and Rebecca (Sanchez) in Ajo, AZ. Daniel graduated from Ajo High School in 1966. Daniel enlisted in the US Army in 1968 while living in Seattle, WA. He was honorably discharged after spending two years serving in Germany, returning home to Ajo in 1970. Daniel continued his dedication to service after departing the military, becoming a juvenile probation officer for the state of Arizona. In 1982, Daniel met Sherry Bassett in Tucson. Daniel and Sherry were married in 1984 and together raised their daughter Kiyoshi in their Tucson home. In 2010, Daniel retired and spent his time gardening, painting, and sculpting. Daniel's love of Indigenous American art was proudly displayed in his home. Daniel was predeceased by his brother, Bobby and sisters, Ruth, Darlene and Gloria. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, Kiyoshi (Cecil) and 2 grandchildren. He is missed and always loved by his family, his friends and many in the community he served. Services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson on January 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., followed at 1:00 p.m. by military honors and interment at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Rd., Marana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Relief Services, an organization Daniel felt strongly about.