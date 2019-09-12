NAVARRETTE, SPC Daniel Luis
born on January 13, 1988 passed away at the age of 31 on August 25, 2019. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Santa Rita High School. He went on to serve in the Army, where he was a part of the Recon Scout Platoon where he served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Daniel is survived by his son, Luis Navarrette and daughter, Ariana Navarrette of Texas. He is also survived by his parents, Amy Herndon and Daniel Navarrette, Sr.; sister, Shawntay and brother, Alfredo Rascon; nieces, Mia and Ivy Galletta; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrow, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. at 11:30 a.m. He will forever be in our hearts.