Daniel O'Hearn

O'HEARN, Daniel Robert, Jr.

77, of Tucson, AZ, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born June 13, 1944 in Utica, NY, to Lt. Col. (Ret.) Daniel Robert O'Hearn and Elizabeth (Cole) O'Hearn. He attended Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) and Loyola High School of Los Angeles, where he graduated in 1962. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 1966 and pursued graduate studies in physics from UC Riverside. Dan met his beloved wife of 51 years, Claudia (Stadden) O'Hearn in 1965 and the two were married December 20, 1969. Dan began his career at Hughes Aircraft Company in CA and in 1971 he transferred to Tucson, AZ, where he and Claudia lived until his death.

Dan was the loving father of Kathleen (Ted Haller) O'Hearn and Kristin (Kevin) Greenwood; devoted grandfather of Ellie and Ethan Greenwood. He is survived by his brothers, Christopher (Jeana) O'Hearn and Gary (Caroline) O'Hearn, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Dan was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Timothy O'Hearn and Patrick O'Hearn.

Dan began his 40-year career with Hughes/Raytheon in integration and test, and later became a senior department manager, where he took most pride in serving as a mentor, helping others with their careers. He treasured these connections and the life-long friendships that developed.