Daniel Lawrence Rubis, retired U.S. Navy Commander, 61, passed away on October 6, 2022 due to Pancreatic Cancer. Dan was born on December 28, 1960 to David Daniel Rubis and Audrey Ann Rubis in Tucson, Arizona. In his youth, he attended Whitmore Elementary, Townsend Junior High, and Sabino High School graduating there in 1978. He was an active swimmer throughout his youth, swimming for local teams and his high school. He attended the University of Arizona and graduated in 1985 with a major in Aerospace Engineering. He was an active member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. In 1986, he began his Navy career and was commissioned through Aviation Officer Candidate School. During his career as a Naval Intelligence Officer, he deployed to OPERATION DESERT STORM and twice to the Pacific Ocean. He followed this with a series of assignments in San Diego. He transferred to the Naval Reserves in 2003 and returned to Tucson in 2009. He was present to be the caregiver for his father and mother in the final years of their lives. In 2017, he began a career at Raytheon Technologies as a System Engineer, where he was employed until his passing. He is survived by his sister, Ann Marie Rubis, his brother, Karl Lee Rubis, and his sister-in-law, Christine Anderson; his nephew, Kyle Calderon, his nieces, Amber Calderon, Cecilia Rubis, Clara Rubis; and his grandniece, Nina Calderon. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 4th at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima Rd. in Tucson. His funeral service will start at 12:00 pm at the church. The graveside burial service will begin at 1:30 pm at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery at 5801 E. Grant Rd.