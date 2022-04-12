Daniel Stock

Daniel Joseph Stock, 87, a native of Tucson and railroad conductor for 62 years, passed away peacefully with his family on April 8, in Tucson, AZ. Danny, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael and is survived by his wife, Vera and sons, Daniel "Pat" and Jay; grandchildren, Holly, Jason, Travis, Nina and Ian and great-grandchildren, Halie, Alyssa, Keegan and Bryson. Danny was born at the old St. Mary's Hospital on June 7, 1934, to his parents Joseph and Cecelia Stock; he attended All Saints Catholic School and Tucson High School. Shortly after graduating from Tucson High in 1952, Danny signed on as a clerk for the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he was to make his life-long career as a trainman, holding positions as a brakeman and conductor. Danny's career was briefly interrupted when he was drafted into the Army in the wake of the Korean war and stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, where he met and married the love of his life, Vera, in 1958. After completing his military service, Danny and Vera moved back to Tucson, where they raised their three sons, Pat, Mike and Jay. Danny's life revolved around his love for his family and his passion for the railroad. He was a lifelong student of the bible, Christianity and spirituality. A kind and softly spoken gentleman, he was always willing to offer help, answer a question, or solve a problem, no matter how small. He was a dear friend to many; his kindness, wit, and warm presence will be deeply missed. A celebration of Life for Danny will be held at La Mariposa Resort, 1501 N. Houghton Road, Tucson, on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation.