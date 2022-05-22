Daniel Weaver

Weaver, Daniel

Sweet, wise, gentle, happy, kind, hard-working, generous, thoughtful, genuine, fun-loving, funny. These were just a few words that describe a life well-lived by Dan Weaver. Born on Christmas Day, 1944, he passed on May 14, 2022.

Loving husband of more than 50 years to Sally; father of daughter Jenny (husband Jay Conyers) and son Craig; and "Papa" to his treasured grandson, Henry Daniel. Big brother to David (Suzi), Jim (Betty Jo) and Judy Ross. Loved by his extended family.

Dan was a member of the original Rincon High School graduating class and a University of Arizona graduate. His whistle at Wildcat games was a thing of legend.

He was a Captain in the U.S. Army earning numerous decorations for his service as a "Dust Off" Aeromedical Evacuation pilot in both Vietnam and Japan. He was awarded a Purple Heart after being shot down when his helicopter came under fire in Vietnam. He was a true lifesaver and loved his country.

After his military service he returned to Tucson where he was a second-generation small business owner of Ben Franklin Crafts. He later expanded and opened a second location in Prescott, AZ.

Faithful friend to all including the "Buds" from Rincon, lifelong neighborhood friends, friends from Japan and fellow Ben Franklin/Sierra Pacific Crafts small business owners.

He was an upstanding community volunteer including service to the Rincon Kiwanis Club, Esperanza En Escalante for homeless Veterans, Executive Association of Tucson, Sabino Vista Homeowners Board and countless others.

Lover of travel, dogs and babies, cribbage and poker, dancing, music, rum, science fiction, big hugs and kisses.

If you asked Dan how he was doing his usual answer was, "Marvelous. I thought you knew that."

In lieu of a service, our family asks that you celebrate what Dan meant to you by supporting a charity (his favorite was www.eeeveterans.org); planting a tree or flowers as he so loved to do in his garden; or by sending a balloon in flight from your favorite spot.

He will always be our hero, loved and treasured. Neptune Society.

