 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Webster

With a heavy heart, we share the passing of Daniel Frank Webster, born February 12th, 1945, on September 29th, 2022 at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was recently preceded in death by his daughter Julie and is survived by his brother Mike, son Seth and daughter-in-law Sharon, daughter Kim and son-in-law Ken, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him as the kind and compassionate, scholar, actor, musician, "Papa" and friend he was. We are forever grateful to him for the light he brought to the world and our lives.  In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation will be appreciated.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News