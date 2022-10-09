Daniel Webster

With a heavy heart, we share the passing of Daniel Frank Webster, born February 12th, 1945, on September 29th, 2022 at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was recently preceded in death by his daughter Julie and is survived by his brother Mike, son Seth and daughter-in-law Sharon, daughter Kim and son-in-law Ken, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him as the kind and compassionate, scholar, actor, musician, "Papa" and friend he was. We are forever grateful to him for the light he brought to the world and our lives. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation will be appreciated.