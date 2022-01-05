Danielle Phillips

passed away at her Tucson home 'El Refugio' on October 26, 2021. She was born in Fleury-en-Biere France in 1925, grew up in Normandy and endured the privations of German occupation during WWII. After the war Danielle was an interpreter for the American Army in Paris and Frankfurt and married John Phillips, an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers, in Heidelberg. Her first home in America was the mountain town of Gilman, CO; her husband's career as a geologist also took them both to live in NY, NM, MA, AZ, MI, UT and Chile. Following John's death in a plane crash in 1987 Danielle relocated to Tucson, acted in programs to assist international students and recent immigrants, taught French and was a southwest tour guide for visiting friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.