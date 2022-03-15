Manzo, Danny
Danny Manzo, A hairdresser for over 50 years, long time resident of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully on March 7, 2022 at the age of 90 at his home surrounded by his family.
Danny was survived by his 7 children, Mary (Joe), Joe (Frances), John (Roxanne) Tom (Grace), Paul (Jill), Nina (Andrew), Matt (Antonia); 20 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cathy and Gina. Danny was born in Oakland, CA on December 15, 1931. He was devoted to his family. He enjoyed taking his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren camping, walks in the wash and made sure to pass on the gift of living in the moment of "insanity". He had a presence that was larger than life. He had a love of jazz music, playing his piano and a true gift of embracing strangers so they felt like family immediately all while making everyone laugh with his sense of humor.
Danny had a love for God and was at peace knowing where he was going. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 6700 E Broadway Blvd.