Danny Manzo

Danny was survived by his 7 children, Mary (Joe), Joe (Frances), John (Roxanne) Tom (Grace), Paul (Jill), Nina (Andrew), Matt (Antonia); 20 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cathy and Gina. Danny was born in Oakland, CA on December 15, 1931. He was devoted to his family. He enjoyed taking his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren camping, walks in the wash and made sure to pass on the gift of living in the moment of "insanity". He had a presence that was larger than life. He had a love of jazz music, playing his piano and a true gift of embracing strangers so they felt like family immediately all while making everyone laugh with his sense of humor.