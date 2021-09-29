 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darla Masterson

Darla Masterson

  • Updated

MASTERSON, Darla

7/22/1936 - 9/11/2021

Passionate artist, adventurer, pilot and educator, Darla founded the Printmaking Program at Pima Community College and taught drawing/art history until 1995. Her innovative work received national and international recognition. She is survived by her Art and the many people who loved her creative, wild spirit. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to plan a wellness stay-cation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News