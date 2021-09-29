Darla Masterson

MASTERSON, Darla
7/22/1936 - 9/11/2021
Passionate artist, adventurer, pilot and educator, Darla founded the Printmaking Program at Pima Community College and taught drawing/art history until 1995. Her innovative work received national and international recognition. She is survived by her Art and the many people who loved her creative, wild spirit. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
