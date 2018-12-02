DARLAND, Richard (Dick) Carter
86, passed away on November 27, 2018. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Hilda; his children, Leslie, Doug, Robbie (John) and Rich (Cheryl); grandchildren, Kylie (Chuck), Rachel (Devon), Daniel and great- grandson, Christopher. After retiring from Burroughs Corp, Dick was known as the neighborhood handyman. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held early next year. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel 326-4343.