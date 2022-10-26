Darlene Grenier

97, passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Pendleton, OR, on February 11, 1925. Darlene was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Marion "Bud" Grenier. Her family includes six children, David Grenier (Sherry), Mary Graham (late husband Bill), Monica Dotson (Dave), Dennis Grenier (Norine), Jane Duarte (Ernie), John Grenier (Marcia); 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Orphaned at twelve years old, Darlene knew the value of faith, family, and education. With inspiration from her mother and last words from her father: "get an education, it is something no one can take from you," she worked tirelessly to earn an MEd from the University of Arizona while working as a teacher in Benson, raising six children and working the family farm along the San Pedro River. Her legacy of faith, family and education was fulfilled when all of her children graduated from the UofA. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. Entombment to follow in the Mausoleum at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.