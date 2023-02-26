Darlene Minnie Jean (Thompson) Reyes, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on February 14th, 2023 with loved ones at her side. She was born and raised in Globe, AZ, and graduated from Globe High School in 1960. Darlene lived in Tucson since 1970, and was married to her beloved Ruben of 41 years before he passed away in 2004. We will all dearly miss our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. " God bless you".