Darlene Smith

Darlene/Mom/Mema passed due to Alzheimer's. She is survived by children Nancy, Michael, Jo Ann, Cheryl, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Laurel and Marilyn. Darlene is remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family and friends. Those who knew her considered her a living Saint who would help anyone she met. We will truly miss her, and cherish our memories and the many things she taught us. Service to be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements by Friedrich - Jones Funeral Home.