DARLING, Richard S.
79, was born in Bangor, Maine on September 14, 1939. At the age of three, the family moved to Bath, Maine where he lived until he went to Burdett College in Boston. In 1959 he transferred to the U of A for his junior year and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Accounting. Over the next 40 years he pursued various interests in real estate including developing and building shopping centers, office buildings, homes and subdivisions around Tucson and southern Arizona. A few of his projects were Flecha Caida #5 & #8, La Cebadilla Estates and Santa Catalina Estates #4. He was part owner and President of the Pioneer Hotel at the time of the horrific fire and oversaw the company in the very difficult years after the fire. That tragedy impacted him both personally and professionally for the rest of his life. Richard persevered and in the course of the fire's aftermath he protested the property tax value on the hotel and ultimately went on to become the second registered property tax consultant in Arizona, forming a successful tax consulting business that eventually was sold to the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche. Throughout his life Richard was generous with his time and resources. He was a former member of the Centurions and various other business and civic organizations. He was a great mentor and confidant to friends and family who often sought his guidance in their most difficult hours. Richard was a philanthropist who generously supported local charities. He is survived by Julie, his wife and loving companion for the last 25 years; daughters, Ellen Darling (Alex) of Corona del Mar, CA and Katie James (Kirk) of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Paxton, Tessa, Sophie and Haley; brother, Joe Darling (Mickie); and many nieces and nephews. He loved spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included collecting antiques, cooking, reading a good book, UA Basketball and traveling. Services: Date: Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:00 p.m. Place: Hill Farm Farmhouse, 3050 N. Hill Farm Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.