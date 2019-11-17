ROBERTS, Daroleen Ellen
age 91, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Vassar, Michigan on August 10, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Roberts. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Brenda Roberts of Alma, Michigan and daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Curtis Cannon of Tucson, AZ; three granddaughters, Tracey Fuller, Katey Thompson, and Amy Cannon; four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Daroleen taught in Beecher School District in Flint, Michigan as a kindergarten teacher, resource teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Assistant Superintendent of State and Federal Programs until she retired in 1988. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, Daroleen requested donations to the Littlepage Scholarship Fund - American Legion Auxiliary #162, PO Box 215, Luzerne, MI 48636.