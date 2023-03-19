Dave Nott died on March 13, 2023, a sudden end to a progressive illness. Born January 14, 1939 at home in Newport, Ohio, he grew up along the Ohio River, played baseball and basketball, and graduated from Newport H.S. in 1956. He attended Marietta College and Ohio University (PhD). His 38 years at the University of Arizona included directing the debate and forensics program, teaching the business communication course taken by hundreds of business students, serving as head of the Radio/TV Department, as a Faculty Fellow, a faculty member in the Eller College Entrepreneur Program and as business communication consultant for businesses, government agencies and the U.S. Army. He is survived by Jane, his wife of 52 years and his beloved children and grandchildren. He loved U of A sports, road trips, his family and life. Services on March 22 at 2:30, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte. Arrangements by Adair-Avalon Chapel.