David Barrett

BARRETT, David Lee
84, born August 10, 1936 passed away December 27, 2020 of a blood infection which affected his heart and kidneys. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Velma and Leslie; his sister, Nancy; brother, Jerry and two nieces. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue; his son, Andy; his daughter, Leah; three granddaughters, a great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and an assortment of special friends. David worked as a painter at the University of Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion post #36 and the Navy Seabees Island 13. A Celebration of Life will be held later. He is loved by many and always will be. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.