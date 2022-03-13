David Cone

Cone, David D.

David D. Cone, (Cohn) 84, of Belleair, FL, formally of Tucson AZ & Chicago IL passed away on February 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Cone; their 5 children, David Curtis, Robert (Tana) Curtis, Ian (Trisha) McFarlane, Meghan McFarlane, and Corrie McFarlane; his best friend and nephew, Rick O'Malley (Denny); 7 grandchildren and a great-grandchild all of whom he loved dearly.

David graduated from Francis W Parker, Chicago (1955) Pomona College (1959) and earned his MA from The University of Chicago (1978).

David led a full life in family, friendships, education, philanthropy, sports and travel. David was the consummate movie fan. He loved the Hollywood scene. Being close family members to Hal Wallis of Casablanca fame, he watched as movies were being directed and enjoyed meeting many Hollywood Stars. He flew his own plane to meet up with his Dad and Hal in Hollywood. He loved to tell stories about his years in "Hollywood". If the Battery Business was not calling, he would have loved to have made a life in the movie industry. He joined his father in the Universal Battery Company Business at a very young age painting car batteries red then worked his way up to become President of the Company.