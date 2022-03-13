David Cone

Cone, David D.
David D. Cone, (Cohn) 84, of Belleair, FL, formally of Tucson AZ & Chicago IL passed away on February 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Cone; their 5 children, David Curtis, Robert (Tana) Curtis, Ian (Trisha) McFarlane, Meghan McFarlane, and Corrie McFarlane; his best friend and nephew, Rick O'Malley (Denny); 7 grandchildren and a great-grandchild all of whom he loved dearly.
David graduated from Francis W Parker, Chicago (1955) Pomona College (1959) and earned his MA from The University of Chicago (1978).
David led a full life in family, friendships, education, philanthropy, sports and travel. David was the consummate movie fan. He loved the Hollywood scene. Being close family members to Hal Wallis of Casablanca fame, he watched as movies were being directed and enjoyed meeting many Hollywood Stars. He flew his own plane to meet up with his Dad and Hal in Hollywood. He loved to tell stories about his years in "Hollywood". If the Battery Business was not calling, he would have loved to have made a life in the movie industry. He joined his father in the Universal Battery Company Business at a very young age painting car batteries red then worked his way up to become President of the Company.
David was always active in his community. Living in Tucson, he adopted UofA as his alma mater and became its #1 Fan. As a Platinum level Wildcat, he was always a presence at UofA games. David embraced, participated in and led many organizations over his lifetime including: President David D Cone Foundation , University of Chicago: One of creators of the concept of Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), President of Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, Board: Tucson Symphony Society Orchestra, Tucson Urban League, American Camping Association, Cheley Colorado Summer Camp, Green Fields Country Day School, UofA Foundation & Rebounders, Advisory Board UofA College of Fine Arts, Theater, Chair National Campaign Committee for UofA SALT program, Past Member Belleair, Tucson, Skyline & Bryn Mar Country Club, Rotary Club (Chicago, Tucson, Lake Tahoe & Belleair FL), Roebling Society /Major Donor Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater.
David loved traveling. He especially loved cruising and experiencing the diversity and beauty of the world. David's remains will be lovingly placed next to his mother and father in Tucson, Arizona where he will be embraced in love for eternity.