DINGELDINE, Honorable David George
It is the saddest regret that we announce the death of the Honorable David George Dingeldine, on 21 September, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 84. David was born 14 May 1935, in Madison, Wisconsin to Lester and Martha (Gorman) Dingeldine. After a United States Army tour in Germany, he graduated from the University of Arizona, Bachelor of Laws. David had 50+ years public service including the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Justice Court. David had the singular distinction of serving twice as Pima County Attorney without ever being elected to the position. David was known for having a great sense of humor and for his ability to tell great stories. David is survived by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Judy; his sons, David, Steven and daughter, Diane. He also had seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.