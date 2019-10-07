DONOVAN, David Richard
90, passed away on September 27, 2019 at his home residence in Makawao. He was born on December 19, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Randolph and Dorothy Donovan. He is survived by his son, Richard Scott Donovan Kula, HI and grandson, David Hart Donovan Windermere, FL.; brother, Randy Donovan and sister, Joan Lui both in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Drexel University with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. Served in the US Navy as Gunnery Officer. He resided in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, and Hawaii. David dedicated his life to family and God. He had a long and successful career as a Sales Manager for Nice Ball Bearings and SKF Industries. As a young man he played football, baseball, and coached boxing for the Navy. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hobbies such as; golfing, skiing (Ski Patrolman for 40+ years), dancing, painting, and stain glass. Memorial Services for David R Donovan will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, 14240 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85739. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church 3201 E. Mountainaire Dr. Tucson AZ 85739 (Office 520-825-7858). Arrangements by NAKAMURA MORTUARY.