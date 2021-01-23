David Ericksen

ERICKSEN, David L.
David L. Ericksen passed on January 8, 2021, at age 81. For more than 30 years, Dave and his wife, Marian, made Tucson their home. Renowned for his expertise as a project engineer in the aerospace fastener industry, Dave was recruited by Huck in 1988. Throughout the years, he mentored others in this specialized field before retiring from Alcoa in 2006.Born to Rolf and Mary Ericksen on September 13, 1939, in Rockford, Ill., Dave married Marian (Burch) in August 1959. Son, Paul Ericksen is a recording engineer in S. California, and daughter, Gail Bush is a graphic artist living in Minnesota.He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Dave is survived by his wife and two children, Paul (Anne) Ericksen; Gail (Jim) Bush; grandsons, Nick and Ben Ericksen; and three brothers, along with nieces and nephews.Special thanks to Noreen and Tiffany at Aging Grace, and the caring professionals at Bristol Hospice.Donations can be made in Dave's honor to the Gospel Rescue Mission or Community Food Bank in Tucson.