David Evans

Evans III, David James

David was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on January 13, 1965, to David James Evans, Jr., and Doris Evans. The family moved to Glenview, Illinois, when David was still a child. After a swimming accident with his high school swim team he graduated from Glenbrook South High School in 1983.

David moved to Tucson, Arizona, to attend the University of Arizona and graduated in 1988 with a degree in Business Administration. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Budget Analyst with the Coronado National Forest. He retired December 31, 2021, after 30 years of service.

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks were his favorite sports teams. He was thrilled when the cubs won the World Series in 2016 and when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

David passed away on February 24, 2022. He is survived by Helen Evans, his wife of 23 years. His brother Bruce Tonn (Diana) and sister Cat Tonn. He has 3 nieces and 1 nephew and 2 grandnephews. David is also survived by his caregiver Jonathan who was like another brother to him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 2pm, at Adair Funeral Home Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue, in Oro Valley.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

