David Russell Ewing passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2023. He was a man of many talents, including son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, physician, guitar player, country singer, tennis player, woodworker, photographer, sculptor, gardener, and lifelong learner. He was born in Berkeley, California on December 13, 1931. His parents were Susan Meredith Sawyer from San Francisco, California, and Russell Charles Ewing from Manhattan, Kansas. Dave grew up in Tucson where his father was a Professor of History at the University of Arizona. He graduated from Tucson High, attended the University of Arizona, served 4 years in the Navy, and graduated from Tulane Medical School. When the Korean War broke out in June 1950, Dave left college and with his best friend, Lee Davis, joined the Navy in January 1951. He achieved the rank of Quartermaster First Class. He qualified as a navigator and visual communications specialist. When he returned home from Korea, he applied and was accepted into medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans. Upon graduation, he moved to Southern California and began his practice as a physician and surgeon. Dave practiced Medicine in California, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, and Washington DC. While he was still practicing, in 1985, he enrolled in an MBA program to adapt to the economics of health care and the changes in medical service delivery ushered in by managed care. He used his experience and education to serve as Medical Director for FHP, Humana, and BlueCross/BlueShield and he retired in 1998 after 38 years of practice. In 1999, he and his wife moved back to Tucson. Dave is survived by his wife, Pat Burch Ewing, his 8 children, 22 Grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He loved each one of them the most. He was pre-deceased by his parents, two brothers, and one son. Dave preached the gospel without using words and loved to laugh with you as well as at himself. He lived a full and accomplished life loving his family, friends, patients, and country. A family and friends celebration of Dave's life will be scheduled in the future. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather Cremation and Burial.