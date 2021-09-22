David Fleck

52, currently of Dayton, Liberty County, Texas, passed away September 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6150 East Fairmont Drive Tucson, Arizona 85712. David was born in Tucson, Arizona to Albert Ray and Charlene Louise Fleck on August 30, 1969. He attended school in Sahuarita, Arizona, graduating high school with the class of 1988. He then attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona and graduated with a bachelor's degree. David married the love of his life, Rebecca Lynn Kersey on May 29, 1999 in Tucson, Arizona. He owned his own paint less dent repair company and worked as a master pdr technician, laboring in the field for 25 years. David was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held the office of Elder. David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rebecca Fleck; his daughters, Ashley Bowers, Cassidy Bowers and Sydney Fleck; his son, Logan Fleck; his brother, Aron Fleck; his parents, Albert and Charlene Fleck, and many other beloved family and friends. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.