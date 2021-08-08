David Hardy

Born 1923 died at 98, surrounded by his family, on July 5, 2021 in Tucson. Graduate of Tucson HS in 1942. Served in the Navy in WWII on the USS Louisville. He was a graduate of UofA, and an educator for 30 years in the Sunnyside District as a teacher and administrator. He loved sports, especially his Wildcats. Music was a large part of his life and he sang in many choirs. Active in his church for 65 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois, of 68 years. A loving father who leaves behind five children, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Burial will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the AZ Veteran Mem. Cemetery in Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd. The following day is a celebration of life to be held at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N. Tucson Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Memorial donations can be made in David's name to his church, American Evangelical Lutheran Church.