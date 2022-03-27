David Haro

David "Chapo" Lopez Haro David "Chapo" Lopez Haro, 56, passed away peacefully at home on Friday March 18, 2022 with family at his side. He was born on July 30, 1965 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico to Natividad Moreno Haro and Ramona (Lopez) Haro. He was raised in Tucson, was a graduate of Sunnyside High School, and worked many years in construction. He had a unique ability to make those around him feel special and loved. He could help solve any problem and fix anything that was broken. He was a fun-loving, generous soul and was never known to turn away anyone who needed his help. He was known as the unofficial handyman of the neighborhood and could usually be found in his garage working on his trucks or some custom projects - always with "Chapo", his inseparable dog at his side. David never neglected a chance to dance, fish, hunt, camp, watch Westerns (especially ones starring John Wayne) or take Chapo to visit friends at the Bear Canyon Ace Hardware. Above all, he was deeply loved by his family and many friends. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. He is preceded in death by his father, Natividad Moreno Haro. He is survived by his mother, Ramona (Lopez) Haro, his son David Natividad Haro (Enrique) of Germany, and also his siblings, Victor Haro (Vero), Rafael G. Haro (Michelle), Aide Martinez (Javier), and Olivia Giron (Ozzy). He is also survived by girlfriend Beverly Auriello, his beloved chihuahuas Chapo and Baby Girl and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be Wednesday March 30, 2022 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Martinez Funeral Chapels 2580 S. 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713 with Rosary recitation 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Additional Visitation Thursday March 31,2022 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM at Martinez Funeral Chapels. Funeral Mass Thursday March 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church 801 N. Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745