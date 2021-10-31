David Harris

Dave was born in Plymouth, IN on December 13, 1935 to Mildred and James Fox. After his father's passing, Dave was adopted by his stepfather, Ross Harris. Dave was called home by the Lord Jesus on October 17, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He will be missed by Mary Kathryn, his wife; his children, Kathy Ditty (Pete Suggs), Mark Harris, Barbara St. Clair, Alan Harris, and Tyra Fimbres, and many grandchildren. Dave had a 40-year career as a plumber-fitter and welder with R.E Lee Mechanical, Union Locals 741 and 469. He was known for his love of horses and his love of a good joke. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. There will be a visitation held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cortaro Vista Community Church, 8600 N. Camino de Oeste from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am. Graveside Service to immediately follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.