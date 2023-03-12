While angels are joyous to receive him, the living mourn the loss of David Warren Hurley. Dave left us on February 21, 2023, at age 84, from infection, and heart and kidney issues. Dave was an American original, born in Chicago in 1938 the eldest of 3 children to Warren Hurley, a telephone company employee, and Jane, a homemaker. He was a graduate of Morgan Park High School. Upon graduation, in 1956, he enlisted in the Navy, served until 1960 on the USS Finch DER-328, and was stationed in Seattle, WA and Hawaii. At the time of enlistment, he married Mina and had 3 sons—Brian, Scott and Steven. After his discharge, he settled in Tucson, near his parents, and started a 37-year career with Tucson Electric Power, ending as a high voltage troubleman. He joked that TEP had built a special building just to house his human resource files. To needle a boss that bragged about being a military Colonel, Dave started wearing a General's silver stars on his lapel, infuriating his thin-skinned boss, and resulting in more disciplinary action. From then on, he was notoriously known at TEP as "the General". Before the sun came up, he worked two crossword puzzles and read the obits, only to see if he knew anyone mentioned (maybe he is reading this one). He was a Scout leader, long-time president of the TEP Retirees Club, and a karate instructor until a fall from a TEP pole shattered his elbow. Post-retirement from TEP, he worked as a landscaper & part-time electrician. After his first divorce, he went on to marry and divorce two more times and raise two more step-families. Dave loved God and was a devoted fan of John Wayne, Ronald Reagan, DJT and westerns. He had a charismatic personality, could make a joke out of anything, always had to be the center of attention, was quick-witted with a clever and cutting (often profane) response, and, while people either loved him or otherwise, everyone respected him. David is preceded in death by his parents and ex-wives, Mina & Judy, and dear friend Jim Bowler. He is survived by his brother Richard (Yvonne) of Phoenix, sister Careen Heinze and niece Jennifer Privitera of Peoria, nephews Allen (Deborah) Heinze of Saratoga Springs,UT and Ryan (Heather) Hurley of Gilbert, sons Brian (April) Hurley & Steven (Jennifer) Hurley and grandson David Wattle, all of Tucson, son Scott (Chris) Hurley of Evans,CO, ex-wife Yvette Hurley of Tucson, step-children, Allan Grove of HI, Brian & Craig Grove, Amy Grove & Isabella Laos of Tucson, Fritz Laos of Virginia Beach,VA, step-granddaughter Cassie Grove of Tucson and god-daughter Tracy Bowler of Alma,KS. He was a precious friend to many, an unforgettable character to others, and enjoyed meeting up with buddies and talking about old times. Rest in peace, dearest Dave. Come and reminisce about Dave, as we gather in his memory (appetizers & cash bar) at the BPO Elks, 615 S. Pantano, Tucson, on April 8, 2023, from 3 to 8 pm. No other services have been planned at this time.