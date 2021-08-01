David Kelley

passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021, in Green Valley, Arizona. A resident of Chicago for more than three decades, he moved to Sahuarita, Arizona in 2016 with his loving wife, Norma Lopez Kelley. David is survived by his daughters, Lisa Stein (Daniel) and Rachel Gross (Steven) and six grandchildren, Madeline, Emma, Owen, Annah, Mallory, and Rebekah. He is also survived by his sister, Lousie Diehl (Lon) and brother, Carlton Kelley and two nephews, Seth and Tim. David was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Margaret Emilius Kelley. Born on November 15, 1934 in Orlando, Florida. David traveled the globe and lived life to the fullest. After graduating from the University of Florida in Gainsesville, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a codebreaker and went on to a long career in the International textbook publishing before enjoying a second career as a mortgage broker. David was an outgoing, curious, and intelligent man who loved the Florida Gators, Cuban cigars, and cats of all sizes. His many passions included bridge, spirited dialogue, collecting coins, and tennis. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.