David Krzyzanowski

84, died peacefully in his Tucson home of 58 years surrounded by family on August 11, 2021. He arrived in Tucson as a young boy from his birthplace in Rhode Island. His love for the outdoors, cosmic-space, and weather guided most of his conversations. His many hunting excursions with his two sons meant the world to him. Instrumental in building most of the roads and bridges in and around Tucson - a hardworking, no-nonsense man with a heart of gold. His love of animals and his undying dedication to his family will live in the memories of those who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha; his daughter, Michelle; two sons, David Jr. and Michael; two daughters-in-law, Jen and Bethany; and five grandchildren, Emili, Helene, Scarlet, Bohdan and Callahan. A gathering honoring David's life will be hosted at his home in Tucson, Saturday August 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.