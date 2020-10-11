David Laughlin

LAUGHLIN, David
3/2/1928 - 9/24/2020
Laughlin was a professional designer, craftsman, and illustrator born in Missouri who moved to Chicago after serving in the Army until 1952. In 1978 he moved to Tucson, Arizona and specialized in watercolor, pen and ink and oil paintings of everything Arizona and places around the world. Laughlin currently has a show of his research work on the Buffalo Soldiers of Arizona at the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
To learn more about his life, artwork and how to donate in memoriam, go to www.davidlaughlinfineart.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.