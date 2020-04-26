David Lewis

DAVID, John Lewis III,
76, died April 9, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born November 14, 1943 in Bethpage, NY son of John and Bettie David who predeceased him.
John served on the USS Dahlgren during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his enlistment he graduated from Utica College and Syracuse University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the defense industry for 42 years with Texas Instruments, Dallas, Texas and Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona on numerous programs including HARM and UAI. In retirement, he focused his love of music and guitars as a member and president of Desert Bluegrass Association. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society. Atypical Parkinsons (PSP) curtailed his activities in his later years. John is survived by his wife, Karen; brother, Robert (Bob) and sisters, Polly and Alice and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life and remembrance will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember John may donate to Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter, Tucson or Humane Society of Southern Arizona or an animal charity of your choice. Fair winds and following seas, John. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
