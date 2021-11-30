David Lorenson

born January 5, 1959, passed on November 19, 2021, after a brief struggle with illness in Tucson, AZ.Dave lived a fulfilling life as a loving son, husband, father to three children and one stepchild, brother to three siblings, uncle to three nieces and nephews, grandfather to two grandchildren, and a loyal friend to so many. He was passionate about his faith, family, football (go Hawks), woodworking, and going out of his way to selflessly help others in need. A Celebration of Life is being held outdoors at Northwest Bible Church at 889 W Chapala Dr, Tucson, AZ on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. David requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations: Gospel Rescue Mission, Crisis Pregnancy Center, or the Special Olympics. Arrangement VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.