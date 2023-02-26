On January 31st, 2023, David Martin of Tucson passed away at the age of 74. David was born to Richard and Sara (Puterbaugh) Martin in 1948, graduated high school in 1967 and went on to serve in the Air Force for 22 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. After retiring, he worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections for 24 years. In July of 1971, he married Nancy (DuVall) Martin, and together raised 3 children. David loved being around his family, working in the yard, and cheering on his Arizona Wildcats. Known for working hard and napping harder, fixing things around the house, and his love of music. David is preceded in death by his father, Richard, his mother, Sara, and his brothers Joe, Steven, and Michael. Survived by his wife, Nancy, 3 children, Christopher (Heather), Daniel (Elizabeth), and Kaylie, his second mother, Norma (Puterbaugh) Tomlin, brother Tom, 7 grandchildren, numerous siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A public committal service will be held at 1:00 PM on March 3rd, 2023 at the Marana Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow at Daniel and Liz Martin's house. In lieu of flowers, donate in David's name to HOPE animal shelter www.hopeanimalshelter.net Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel