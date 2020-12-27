David Mendoza

 Skip to main content
MENDOZA, David Esparza

went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1948 to parents, Jacob and Dolores. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Consuelo; his children, Patricia, Steven (Amada) and Rebecca (Santiago); his grandchildren, Esperanza, Faith, Xzavier, Arianna, Larissa, Santiago, Sergio, Amici and Ezekiel and his siblings, Rachel, Jacob, Elizabeth, Lydia, Ruben and Daniel. Services and burial will be held at South Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Services will be restricted to immediate family members only. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

