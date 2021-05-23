Tucson High graduate David Moler, of Phoenix, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Judy Ewing Moler and sons, Paul, who resides in Oklahoma, and Geoffrey, who resides both in Michigan and in Phoenix; as well as sisters, Marcia and Ann. He was retired from United Airlines after nearly 38 years of service. A Memorial Service will be held at SHADOW MOUNTAIN MORTUARY in Phoenix on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.