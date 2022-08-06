 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Moreno

  • Updated

David Moreno, age 26, tragically passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He is laid to rest by his parents Marc Moreno; Darcy Duarte (Bernie Tapia); brother Dr. Marcos A. Moreno; sisters Isabella and Kassandra Moreno, Alexandria Tapia; great-grandmother Beatrice Leon, grandmother Irene Moreno "Nana Honey", grandparents David and Elizabeth Duarte; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. David was a kind gentle, loving, respectful and funny young man. He had a passion for music and dedication to fitness. David was also pursuing his interest in a health-related field. The visitation, rosary, mass, and traditional Yaqui blessing for David will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 7:30am to 12:30pm at Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 507 W. 29th St., Tucson, AZ., 85713, followed by the burial at Monte Calverio Cemetery, 5149 W. Omokol, Tucson, AZ., 85757. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather Funeral Home. 

