PATTERSON, David
2/10/1947 - 9/17/2019
David was born in Dearborn, Michigan on February 10, 1947. Raised in Luckey, Ohio and graduated from Eastwood High School in 1965. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and started active duty after high school. He was a Navy Corpsman and was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station, Camp LeJeune, N.C. and finally in Cuba. While at Camp LaJeune he was exposed to toxic drinking water which eventually caused his liver cancer (as well as that of thousands of others). He attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio where he received a Bachelors in English and eventually a Master's in Guidance and Counseling. He taught English in Sandusky, Ohio and worked as a guidance counselor at Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, Ohio. Wanting to live in a place where he could ride his motorcycle year-round, he moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1981. He worked for the Flowing Wells School District, middle school and high school, for 25 years. Retirement brought many trips and adventures. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan; brothers, James and Joseph; sister, Patricia and many nieces and nephews here in Tucson and in Ohio. Services will be private with close friends and family only. He was a good man, son, husband, uncle and friend. In lieu of flowers, send any donations to KXCI or KUAT. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.